VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — The hotly anticipated Virginia Beach festival weekend, Something In The Water, is under a weather delay until further notice.

The festival announced the delay on social media Friday morning, the first scheduled day of the festival.

“Due to rain & high wind gusts, festival gates are delayed until further notice,” the festival announced online.

Gates were scheduled to open for festivalgoers Friday at noon, and the first act was scheduled for 12:30 p.m.

Something In The Water (SITW) said moving forward, real-time updates giving information on the time gates will open, will be provided in the SITW app.

“We look forward to seeing you this weekend,” the announcement ended

Several artists, including Kid Cudi, Mumford & Sons, Kehlani and Third Eye Blind are scheduled to perform from Friday, April 28, with dozens more scheduled across, what is expected to be an on-again-off-again, rainy weekend.

StormTracker8 meteorologists expect Friday to be full of rain, with the heaviest downpours expected between 10 a.m. and noon. Showers are expected to sound out the evening.

Saturday is expected to be free of most precipitation — a day SITW festivalgoers will cherish in comparison to Sunday, which is expected to bring strong storms, with highs in the low to mid-70s.