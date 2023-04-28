VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the moment Something in the Water (SITW) ticket holders have been waiting for… the schedules for the main stages at this weekend’s festival are finally here.

At 3 p.m. Wednesday, SITW posted the information to Instagram with the caption, “2 days till #SITWFest 🚀🌊 Plan your festival days over in our mobile app 🤳 Link in bio to download.”

The schedule includes who will be performing on the Solar and Lunar stages. A festival organizer confirmed to WAVY that the Solar stage is the main stage at 3rd Street. The Lunar stage at 11th Street faces it, like bookends, she said. The sets range from less than half an hour (Jonas Brothers are slated for a 25-minute performance Saturday), to more than an hour.

Check below to see when and where your favorite artists take to the stage.

FRIDAY, APRIL 28 | DOORS OPEN AT 12 P.M.

SOLAR STAGE

Kid Cudi: 11 p.m.

Skrillex: 8:55 – 10:10 p.m.

Polo G: 7:40 – 8:25 p.m.

Doechii: 6:40 – 7:20 p.m.

Arcade Fire: 5:15 – 6:15 p.m.

Jazmine Sullivan: 4 – 4:45 p.m.

Remi Wolf: 2:50 – 3:30 p.m.

Nle Choppa: 1:55 – 2:25 p.m.

Yvngxchris: 1:15 – 1:40 p.m.

Gigi Perez: 12:35 – 1 p.m.

LUNAR STAGE

Mumford & Sons: 10:20 p.m.

Kehlani: 8:25 – 9:25 p.m.

Wale: 7:15 – 7:55 p.m.

Third Eye Blind: 6:05 – 6:50 p.m.

Maren Morris: 4:50 – 5:35 p.m.

Kenny Beats: 3:35 – 4:20 p.m.

Babyface Ray: 2:45 – 3:20 p.m.

Yendry: 2 – 2:30 p.m.

Kitty Ca$h: 1:05 – 1:45 p.m.

Black Sherif: 12:30 – 12:55 p.m.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29 | DOORS OPEN AT 12 P.M.

SOLAR STAGE

Pharrell’s Phriends: 10:30 p.m.

Summer Walker: 9:05 – 9:50 p.m.

Lil Yachty: 7:40 – 8:30 p.m.

Jonas Brothers: 6:40 – 7:05 p.m.

The Kid Laroi: 5:25 – 6:05 p.m.

Coi Leray: 4:10 – 4:55 p.m.

Kamasi Washington: 3:05 – 3:50 p.m.

Umi: 2 – 2:35 p.m.

Ayra Starr: 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Riovaz: 12:30 – 1 p.m.

LUNAR STAGE

Lil Wayne: 9:45 p.m.

Machine Gun Kelly: 8:25 – 9:15 p.m.

Kaytranada: 6:50 – 7:50 p.m.

Latto: 5:35 – 6:20 p.m.

Wet Leg: 4:25 – 5:10 p.m.

SWV: 3:15 – 4 p.m.

Badbadnotgood: 2:05 – 2:45 p.m.

Weston Estate: 1:05 – 1:40 p.m.

FLO: 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30 | DOORS OPEN AT 1 P.M.

SOLAR STAGE

Lil Uzi Vert: 1030 p.m.

Clipse: 9 – 10 p.m.

Nile Rodgers & Chic: 7:25 – 8:30 p.m.

Grace Jones: 5:45 – 6:45 p.m.

Aminé: 4:25 – 5:10 p.m.

100 Gecs: 3:20 – 4:05 p.m.

Saucy Santana: 2:25 – 2:55 p.m.

Kaycyy: 1:40 – 2:10 p.m.

LUNAR STAGE

Wu-Tang Clan: 10 p.m.

Lil Durk: 8:50 – 9:35 p.m.

Feid: 7:35 – 8:20 p.m.

Masego: 6:20 – 7:05 p.m.

Flo Milli: 5:10 – 5:50 p.m.

Jessie Murph : 4:15 – 4:50 p.m.

D4VD: 3:30 – 4 p.m.

Chika: 2:35 – 3:05 p.m.

Fnf Chop: 2:05 – 2:20 p.m.

In addition to the main SITW stages, anyone with or without a ticket, can enjoy live music at several free community stages, located at 17th, 24th and 31st streets. This week, WAVY has been profiling several local artists who will be performing on those community stages.

If you want to get more familiar with the artists performing this year, check out the Something in the Water Community Playlist.

And if you won’t be able to make it to the festival, you can still enjoy it, virtually. Pharrell Williams’ YouTube Channel is offering live streams all three days. You can set a reminder to be notified when the live video begins.