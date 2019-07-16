Son arrested on murder charges after parents found dead in Virginia Beach home

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va, (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man has been charged in his parents’ murder after the two were found dead Monday afternoon during a welfare check.

Virginia Beach police say Christopher Shawn Brady, 44, was arrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Christopher Shawn Brady

The victims have been identified as Brady’s parents, 73-year-old Roy Brady and 73-year-old Sheila Brady.

The pair were found at their residence in the 400 block of Kellam Road around 1 p.m. after detectives got information that led them to conduct the check.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation, and Christopher Brady is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail with bond denied.

