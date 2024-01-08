SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A former Northern Neck resident has been identified in connection with two cold case homicides that occurred over 30 years ago.

The City of Hampton Division of Police, Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Chesapeake Field Office and FBI Norfolk Field Office are holding a press conference Monday at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the updates in the two cases.

The suspect’s name is Alan Wade Wilmer Sr. He died on Dec. 15, 2017 at the age of 63, at his home in Lancaster County.

Images of Alan Wade Wilmer, Sr. shown during Jan. 8, 2024 news conference.

A WAVY News 10 source has confirmed that one of the cold case homicides is tied to a series of double murders from the 1980s, known as the “Colonial Parkway Murders,” which WAVY has been following since they happened.

The details of the solved Colonial Parkway Murder case dates back to Sept. 21, 1987. That’s when an Isle of Wight County sheriff’s deputy discovered 20-year-old David Lee Knobling’s truck on Ragged Island.

Two days later, two bodies were located along the shoreline, identified as Knobling and 14-year-old Robin Margaret Edwards.

They both had been shot in the back of the head and Edwards had been sexually assaulted.

David Knobling and Robin Edwards

Alan Wade Wilmer, Sr. has also been connected to the July 1989 murder of 29-year-old Teresa Lynn Howell, known to her family as Terry (sp?).

Howell was last seen alive on July 1 around 2:30 a.m. outside the Zodiac Club on East Mercury Blvd. in Hampton, which no longer exists.

Just after 10 a.m. that same day, when construction crews arrived at a work site on Butler Farm Road, they spotted some women’s clothing. A short time later, a body was discovered in the wood line not far from the clothing. The remains were later identified as Howell. She had been sexually assaulted and died from strangulation.

This case has been actively investigated by the Hampton Police Division with assistance from Virginia State Police and the FBI, for the last 34 years.

The press conference will be livestreamed on multiple locations, including the Virginia State Police Facebook and X page, the Hampton Police’s Facebook and X page and the FBI Norfolk’s X page.