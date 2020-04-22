South Hill staple Brian’s Steakhouse destroyed in blaze

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — A well-known Virginia restaurant went up in flames Tuesday morning, leaving fire crews to battle the blaze for hours.

A devastating fire raged through Brian’s Steakhouse, a staple in the South Hill community since 1974. After more than 10 hours, fire crews were able to fully extinguish the blaze. The decades-old steakhouse, however, could not be saved.

“It’s just a sad time with everything going on to have this additionally happen to the community, and we’ve lost different businesses over the years and to lose this one is just especially painful,” said Michael Hite.

Hite lives in the home built by the original owners of Brian’s and told 8News he felt a close connection to the restaurant. He, along with many others who spoke with 8News, have a lot of fond memories inside the steakhouse.

Michael Hite

“It’s unbelievable to see how much damage there really is,” Hite said. “And I thought back to the many times I came here with my family, my dad years ago he brought me here as a small child and it’s just so sad that that’s gone now.”

In the aftermath of the destruction, the South Hill community is showing their support via social media.

“The digital billboard when someone was coming home from being overseas in Afghanistan, it would say welcome home and that sort of thing,” Hite said of the memories. “And so many wedding receptions were held there and different gatherings. So, it definitely brings back fond memories for most people in the community.”

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze. 8News spoke with community members who say that once the pandemic is over, they hope to bring back Brian’s Steakhouse.

