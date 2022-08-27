SOUTHHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police pursuit in Southampton County ended when the suspect pulled into his driveway and was arrested.

According to Virginia State Police, on Friday, Aug. 26, a state trooper saw a 2005 Hyundai Santa Fe traveling at high speeds in a 25 MPH zone and passing vehicles on the solid white line in the town of Ivor. The trooper tried to stop the car but the driver refused to pull over.

More troopers came to assist and they tried to stop the suspect using the running roadblock method, which was unsuccessful and resulted in him running his car into three VSP cruisers.

The chase ended when the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Ryan Boeving, pulled into his driveway on the 15100 block of Ivor Road and was arrested without incident. Boeving was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, reckless driving and eluding police.