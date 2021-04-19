Southampton man caught with loaded gun at Richmond Airport says gun belongs to his wife

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man was arrested on a weapons charge at Richmond International Airport Sunday.

The Southampton County man was caught with a loaded .45 caliber handgun with six bullets among his carry-on items at the security checkpoint.

TSA alerted police who responded to the checkpoint. The man allegedly told authorities the gun belonged to his wife and he didn’t know he had her gun with him. He arrested and faces a fine.

According to TSA, so far this year 4 people have been caught with firearms in their carry-on bags. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.