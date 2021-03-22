Southside Electric Cooperative hires company to conduct inspections following severe storms in February

Osmose

Osmose crews will be inspecting power lines affected by February snow storms. (Photo: SEC)

(WRIC) — Southside Electric Cooperative announced they are contracting a company to inspect power poles and lines in areas hit hard by February’s ice storm.

Inspections start today, March 22 and will continue through mid-June in Lunenburg, Nottoway, Dinwiddie and Brunswick counties. The inspections will be made by Osmose Utilities Services.

Southside Electric said crews will be looking for signs of storm damage, including: cracked or broken poles and, damaged insulators, frayed or downed wires, and trees threatening lines.

