Southwest Virginia man facing charges linked to U.S. Capitol Riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) — A man from Southwest Virginia is facing several charges linked to the riot at the U.S. Capitol that took place on Jan. 6.

According to a federal criminal complaint, Jeremy Daniel Groseclose, of Montgomery County, is being charged with obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, obstruction of justice/Congress, knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or

grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The complaint states that on Jan. 7, the FBI received two tips through its its online tip submission portal that Groseclose was in the Capitol Building during the insurrection.

The first tipster said Groseclose posted “pics pertaining to the woman who was shot, and other various bragging protesting activity.” on his Facebook profile. They also said Groseclose had since removed these photos from his profile.

FBI Special Agent Matthew E. Lee said in the complaint that he later interviewed this tipster in person. This person said they had known Groseclose’s family since childhood and followed him on social media. When the agent sent the photos below to the tipster they sent a text message that said “looks like him [GROSECLOSE] to me.”

Pictures of the FBI agent sent to the first tipster.

The second tip reconfirmed the first, and said Groseclose “had several social media posts about being at the capital and taking part in the riot. He posted a picture of blood and said he was present when the female was shot but took it down.”

The federal complaint said Agent Lee then obtained photos of Groseclose and compared them with various photos and videos from around the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Based on that review, I believe GROSECLOSE is the individual identified by the FBI,” Lee said in the complaint. “Photographs of GROSECLOSE and the individual in and around the Capitol Building whom I believe to be GROSECLOSE are below for reference.”

While the agent said Groseclose was wearing a gas mask in most of the videos and photos inside the building, he was still identifiable due to his distinctive outfit. In addition, there were times inside the building he took off his mask, which was captured by surveillance video.

The complaint said that after entering the building, video shows Groseclose and others preventing Capitol Police from closing a door by placing a trash can under it. The surrvalience footage also shows Groseclose using his hand to help lift the door, even when police tried to stop him.

Ultimately, GROSECLOSE and the other subjects successfully prevented the door from closing and moved forward toward the retreating U.S. Capitol Police officers. Some of the subjects whom GROSECLOSE had joined threw trash cans, water bottles, and other objects at the U.S. Capitol Police officers. Once the U.S. Capitol Police officers had retreated and the roll-up door was opened, GROSECLOSE and the other subjects continued their illegal activity of moving throughout the restricted areas of the Capitol Building. GROSECLOSE remained in the Capitol Building for over two hours after thwarting these efforts of U.S. Capitol Police. The Federal Criminal Complaint

You can read the full criminal complaint below: