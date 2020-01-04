Spanberger discusses escalating tensions with Iran, impeachment and her district

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) addressed several topics Friday, including the recent U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed an Iranian general, the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump and initiatives she has pushed in her congressional district in the last year, in an interview with 8News.

Spanberger, Virginia’s 7th Congressional District representative and former CIA officer, shared her concerns about escalating tensions between the United States and Iran following the death of Qassim Soleimani.

Gen. Soleimani, a top Iranian military figure, was killed in a U.S. airstrike near Baghdad’s airport early Friday morning.

“Notably General Soleimani was not a good character. He is responsible for the deaths of many, many Americans. Either directly or indirectly,” Spanberger told 8News. “The escalation that comes with the United States government taking kinetic action against him and assassinating him in this way was, is an escalatory action that I hope we have a strong strategy to attend to.”

LATEST HEADLINES: