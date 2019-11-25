Spanberger says people want ‘transparent and clear’ process during impeachment inquiry

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) spoke with 8News as she went through her congressional district Monday for a two-day tour concerning health care. In the discussion, the first-time congresswoman addressed health and wellness changes in her district and the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The Democratic congresswoman is in the middle of a ten-county health care tour through Virginia’s 7th Congressional District to learn more about her constituents’ thoughts. On the first day of the tour, Spanberger spent time in Hanover County at a free health clinic.

“To be able to hear the stories of those individuals who are providing help to the community but even more the greater stories of those of need,” she said. “The individuals who are coming to this free clinic.”

The tour across her district comes amid House Democrats’ ongoing impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Spanberger, along with six other freshman Democrats with national security experience, wrote an op-ed in The Washington Post calling for an investigation into accusations that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Joe Biden, a possible political opponent in 2020.

A day after the op-ed was published, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced an official impeachment inquiry. On Monday, Spanberger told 8News that looking into Trump’s alleged actions are not just political.

“I don’t think this is something we should rush,” Spanberger explained. “I don’t think this is something that we could prescribe a time frame to.”

Spanberger said she believes all the evidence into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine need to come to the forefront so that the American people can draw their own conclusions on impeachment.

“For me, I want to see all available evidence. I want to see good questioning of witnesses, which is something that we have seen so far,” she explained to 8News on Monday. “A desire for a process that is transparent and clear, that is what people want to see.”

The congresswoman said her duty to the country goes beyond political parties and that she’s awaiting the next steps in the process before making a decision on impeachment.

“Any person who has sworn to uphold the Constitution should be working in the best interest to serve this country,” Spanberger said. “My obligation, the oath that I swore, is predicated that every person, regardless of what party, regardless of the background should be focused completely that we are focusing on the promise of this country.”

Stay with 8News for the full report at 5:30 p.m.

LATEST HEADLINES: