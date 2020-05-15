Spanberger to vote against Democratic-backed $3 trillion pandemic relief bill

Rep.-elect Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., heads to a Democratic Caucus meeting in the basement of the Capitol as new members of the House and veteran representatives gathered behind closed doors to discuss their agenda when they become the majority in the 116th Congress, in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Spanberger defeated Rep. Dave Brat, R-Va., a member of the conservative House Freedom Caucus. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) said Friday that she plans to vote against a $3 trillion coronavirus relief bill that is expected to pass through the House later in the day.

The freshman congresswoman issued a statement citing her concerns with the package, which is being backed by House Democrats. Spanberger argues that it’s being used “as an opportunity to make political statements” and “goes far beyond pandemic relief.”

“As the shockwaves of this pandemic continue, I have a responsibility to be honest with the people of Central Virginia, including those who are suffering, sick, losing their jobs, or losing their businesses. In the face of this crisis, they expect our government to work together quickly to provide real relief for those who need it most,” Spanberger said in her statement. “Unfortunately, many Members of Congress — including some in my own party — have decided to use this package as an opportunity to make political statements and propose a bill that goes far beyond pandemic relief and has no chance at becoming law, further delaying the help so many need. Therefore, I will respectfully vote against this bill.”

The #VA07 people & counties I serve expect us to work together to provide REAL relief in this crisis. This bill strays far beyond delivering relief or responding to an urgent crisis, & it has no chance at becoming law. I'll be voting no on the HEROES Act. https://t.co/lmzEZsUpoo — Rep. Abigail Spanberger (@RepSpanberger) May 15, 2020

Spanberger, who unseated Dave Brat in 2018 to claim Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat, laid out her efforts to assist her constituents during the pandemic on Friday.

“Since this crisis began, I’ve built bipartisan coalitions to advocate for the issues that matter most to the Seventh District — including direct funding for our counties, expanded high-speed internet access for our rural communities, and much-needed relief to our small businesses and individuals,” the statement continued. “These priorities mark a foundation for the House, Senate, and administration to find common ground. At this time, we must come together to build a targeted, timely relief package that avoids partisan posturing and instead prioritizes combating our nationwide public health emergency, addressing catastrophic unemployment rates, and protecting the security of the next generation.”

