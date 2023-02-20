Leon Benjamin ((R-Va.) faces off against Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) in the 4th Congressional District race Tuesday, Feb. 21.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — On Tuesday, voters in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District will have the opportunity to cast their ballots for the successor to late Congressman Donald McEachin.

McEachin (D-Va.) passed away in late November following a battle with colorectal cancer. He was 61 years old.

Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) and Leon Benjamin (R-Va.) will face off in the Special Election race to fill the awaiting Congressional seat Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Virginia’s 4th Congressional District includes voters from a central-southeastern slice of the commonwealth, including parts of Chesterfield, Richmond, Henrico, Charles City, Hopewell, Prince George, Colonial Heights, Petersburg, Lawrenceville, Emporia, Sussex, Waverly, Wakefield and more.

Mail-in and early voting for the Special Election have ended. Click here to find your local polling place.