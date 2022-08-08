CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A truckload of spilled watermelons is causing a “large debris field” on Interstate 95 in Caroline County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

VDOT said I-95 south is closed at mile marker 115 for the crash, which involved a tractor-trailer carrying the large fruit, and a box truck. The crash occurred around 6 a.m. and traffic remains impacted.

“I-95 southbound traffic is being diverted at exit 118 (Thornburg) to Route 606 (Mudd Tavern Road), where travelers can access Route 1 southbound to detour around the incident, and re-enter the interstate south of the crash,” VDOT said in a release.

Traffic that was stopped between the crash and the diversion point was guided by police to navigate past the crash scene using the interstate shoulder.