Sports betting for major league, some college sports begins in Virginia today

This Sept. 5, 2019 photo shows a gambler making a sports bet at Bally’s casino in Atlantic City N.J. Participants in a national sports betting conference on Dec. 1, 2020, agreed that huge holes in state budgets due to the coronavirus outbreak, and the demonstrated eagerness of fans to bet on sports are likely to spur a further expansion of sports betting and online casino gambling in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/AP) — Feeling lucky? Well sports betting is arriving in Virginia today.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved of betting regulations for sports in September, and began accepting applications for betting platforms in October.

FanDuel Sportsbook was one of the first companies to receive its license. Wednesday the company unannounced on Twitter that it will begin to operate in Virginia on Thursday, and as of this morning, Virginia is included on the list of states the FanDuel operates in.

In December, the Associated Press reported that Virginia Lottery Director Kevin Hall said the state received 25 applications from would-be providers, but the new law only allows the lottery to pick a maximum of 12 providers.

Under the new guidelines, betting will be allowed for most major league and college sports, but it will not include games featuring Virginia college teams.