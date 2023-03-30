Close up of books on desk in library. (Getty Images)

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WRIC) – Spotsylvania County schools will remove 14 books from all of its libraries this week, including two by Pulitzer Prize-winning author and Nobel laureate Toni Morrison, that have been swept up in the recent wave of book challenges across the country.

The books were challenged for having “sexually explicit material” in them, according to a message to families from superintendent Mark Taylor.

By the end of the week, the school district will remove:

“All Boys Aren’t Blue” by George M. Johnson

“Like a Love Story” by Abdi Nazemian

“Dime” and “America” by E.R. Frank

“Sold” by Patricia McCormick

“Out of Darkness” by Ashley Hope Perez

“Beloved” and “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison

“Looking for Alaska” by John Green

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky

“Water for Elephants” by Sara Gruen

“Neanderthal Opens the Door to the Universe” by Preston Norton

“More Happy Than Not” by Adam Silvera

“Nineteen Minutes” by Jodi Picoult

In a statement, Taylor pointed to a Virginia law that requires school districts to establish parental notification policies for instructional materials with sexually explicit materials, saying the 14 books fall under that category.

Taylor added that the division doesn’t have the resources to review whether the roughly 390,000 books in all school libraries have similar materials, so purging the 14 books from the shelves would be the only way to ensure they aren’t accessible.

“There are an estimated 390,000 books in our libraries. SCPS lacks the resources that would be needed to review all of the volumes in our school libraries in search of sexually explicit content,” Taylor said in his statement. “The only way the division can guarantee they’re not available to students without parental permission is to remove them.”

The district’s decision to remove the books comes amid a rise in book bans in the United States and ongoing debate in Virginia about classroom materials and parental notification.

The American Library Association released a report last year that found 729 challenges to materials found in libraries, schools and universities in 2021, including 1,597 individual books.

“In 2021, libraries found themselves at the center of a culture war as conservative groups led a historic effort to ban and challenge materials that address racism, gender, politics, and sexual identity,” Stephanie Hlywak, the director of the communications and marketing office at the American Library Association, wrote in the report’s editor’s note. “These groups sought to pull books from school and public library shelves that share the stories of people who are gay, trans, Black, Indigenous, people of color, immigrants, and refugees.”

Three of the books that will be pulled from Spotsylvania County school libraries — “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” “Out of Darkness” and “The Bluest Eye” — were in the top ten of most challenged books of 2021, according to the association’s report.

During the 2021 Virginia governor’s race, then-candidate Glenn Youngkin clashed with his opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, over McAuliffe’s vetoes on bills that would have required school districts to notify parents of explicit classroom material.

Youngkin, who focused on parental rights during his campaign, released an ad featuring a Fairfax County resident who tried to get “Beloved” banned after her son claimed it gave him nightmares.

Morrison’s “Beloved,” inspired by the true story of Margaret Garner, is about a Black woman who escaped the horrors of slavery and then kills her own daughter to prevent her from being enslaved. The novel, which won the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction and other awards, has depictions of violence, sex and references to bestiality.

Taylor noted in his message to families that the decision won’t stop teachers from including the pulled books in classroom assignments, which would have to be shared with parents under the law. According to the district, the books will be stored until they are donated.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools told 8News that Taylor was not available for an interview Thursday.