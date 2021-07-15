Spotsylvania deputy accused of shooting unarmed man Isiah Brown indicted on felony charges

Photo of Isiah Brown, a Virginia man shot multiple times by a deputy who mistook the phone he was holding for a gun. (Photo credit: The Cochran Firm)

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The deputy accused of shooting Isiah Brown, an unarmed 32-year-old man in Spotsylvania County, has been indicted on felony charges.

Commonwealth’s Attorney La Bravia J. Jenkins told 8News the indictment is against David Matthew Turbyfill.

According to court documents, Turbyfill has been charged with felony unlawful wounding due to serious injuries and felony reckless handling of a firearm.

On April 21, Brown was shot several times by Turbyfill who reportedly mistook the phone Brown was holding while talking to 911 dispatch for a gun.

The family’s attorney David Haynes told 8News that Brown had been shot 10 times. After the shooting, Hayne’s said Brown’s condition was “touch and go.”

“In the 911 call, [Isiah] clearly told dispatch that he did not have a weapon more than 90 seconds before the deputy arrived,” Haynes told 8News in April. “He told dispatch that he was walking away from the house and away from anyone else and was on the roadway by himself.”

Body camera footage shows that Turbyfill fired multiple shots at Brown around 30 seconds after exiting his vehicle at the scene. Brown was hit numerous times and the deputy provided aid at the scene. Brown was then taken to the hospital.

“There is no indication that [Isiah] did anything other than comply with dispatch’s orders and raised his hands with the phone in his hand as instructed,” Haynes said.

Brown underwent surgery to repair “extensive damage” to his intestines caused by the gunshot wounds. In May, over a month since the shooting, Brown was released from the hospital.

Doctors who participated in Brown’s treatment told his family that there were eight bullets found in his body and exit wounds found from two others.

While the Virginia State Police investigation was underway, Turbyfill was placed on administrative leave. Special prosecutor Jenkins told 8News that she will not be prosecuting the case since she will be retiring soon.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.