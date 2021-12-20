Spotsylvania man faces murder charges after death of roommate

SPOTTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC)— 37-year-old Terrence Smith of Spotsylvania claims he thought an intruder was trying to break into his home when he shot and killed his roommate early Saturday morning.

Dequan Thomas, Smith’s 28-year-old roommate, was entering their home on the 6600 block of Wagon Drive around 2 a.m. Saturday morning when Smith fired several rounds through the front door, hitting Thomas, who died at the scene from his injuries.

Terrence Smith (Photo Credit to Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office)

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said that the firearm used in the shooting has been reported as stolen from the county since May, and have charged Smith with:

Second-degree murder and possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony

Discharge of a firearm from a dwelling causing death

Use of a firearm while committing a felony

Smith is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail in Stafford County.