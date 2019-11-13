1  of  3
Spotsylvania man faces sexual assault of minor charge after DNA testing of 2012 rape kit

First charges to come from Virginia's PERK backlog project

Dyron Williams (photo courtesy of WSET and Spotyslvania Co. Sheriff’s Office)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 26-year-old Spotsylvania man has been charged with sexually assaulting a minor after DNA from a 2012 rape kit was tested.

Dyron Williams, who was already in jail on unrelated charges, now faces charges of carnal knowledge of a child between 13 and 15 years old.

For years, the commonwealth has dealt with a serious backlog of untested kits. If there is a DNA hit with any previously untested kits, the information is given back to local law enforcement.

RELATED: New system in Virginia allows victims to track sexual assault kits

Williams’ charges are the first to come after Attorney General Mark Herring secured grant money for a $3.4 million project to reduce Virginia’s backlog of untested rape kits.

“There are dozens of cases that are getting further investigation and there could be other cases that are coming in the future,” Herring told 8News on Wednesday.

