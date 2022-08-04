SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Spotsylvania County Visitors Center is now the third visitors center in the Commonwealth of Virginia to feature local wine bottles in its gift shop.

The move is an effort to support and highlight local wineries and their products for the many visitors who pass through the information center.

Bottles will be available for purchase from Eden Try Estate Winery, Lake Anna Winery, Mattaponi Winery, Wilderness Run Vineyards and Bacchus Winery, along with the regular assortment of free maps and brochures for area attractions.

Prices range from $18 to $36 per bottle and are the same prices available at the wineries according to a press release. Wine accessories will also be available to buy – like glasses, cheese boards and local jams and honey.

The Spotsylvania Visitor’s Center is located at 4704 Southpoint Parkway.

A new study found the economic impact of Virginia wines to be an estimated at $1.73 billion as of 2019.