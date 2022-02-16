Spotsylvania woman arrested for DUI and child neglect after falling asleep in parking lot

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania woman was arrested in Stafford County after being found sleeping in a parking lot.

On February 15, around 9:30 p.m., an officer arrived at a Valero gas station at 620 Cambridge St. in response to a report of an unresponsive person in a car running in the parking lot. The officer found the doors of the car to be locked and woke the occupant up by banging on the window.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, the occupant, identified as Victoria Guthrie, 37, of Spotsylvania, had glassy eyes, slurred speech and the smell of alcohol on her breath. She also had an alcoholic beverage in the cup holder and a two-year-old child in a car seat in the back of the car.

After a field sobriety test, Guthrie was arrested and charged with drinking while driving, driving under the influence and child neglect. Police reported the incident to Child Protective Services and turned the child over to the father. Guthrie was taken to Rappahannock Regional Jail and held on a $2,500 bond.