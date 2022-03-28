CHAMPLAIN, Va. (WRIC) — A Spotsylvania woman was struck and killed by an SUV in Essex County Friday. The driver has not been charged.

On March 25 at 9:20 p.m. police were called to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian struck in the 10800 block of Tidewater Trail in Essex County.

A 2008 Ford Edge SUV had been traveling westbound on Tidewater Trail when a pedestrian attempting to cross the street was struck.

The area the pedestrian was struck was not in a crosswalk area and was not very well-lit. In addition, the victim was wearing dark clothing.

The victim was identified as Shawn Melissa Fortune-Garnett, a 44-year-old female from Spotsylvania.

Garnett was transported to Mary Washington Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

According to police, the 46-year-old female driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation conducted by the Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team.

After presenting evidence to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, the decision was made not to place any charges against the driver of the SUV.

Spotsylvania County Sheriff, Roger Harris, expressed his deepest condolences to the victims and families affected by the incident.