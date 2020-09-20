Spring classes at Virginia community colleges to stay online, says Chancellor DuBois

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Most classes at Virginia’s community colleges will remain online early next year.

The system’s chancellor, Glenn DuBois, announced the decision on Friday, months before the spring semester at the 23 colleges. DuBois says he’s doing so to “minimize the disruptions” for students from COVID-19.

Some in-person classes will be held in the spring for short-term career credential and technical programs, just like the fall.

Almost three-quarters of community courses during the fall are fully online. DuBois staying online is the “safest and most prudent choice” with the continued pandemic and the traditional cold and flu season arrives.

“We look forward to the time when more in-person classes can be offered safely. Until then, your community college is dedicated to helping you stay on track and earn the credentials and degrees that will prepare you for a great career and to provide for your family – and to do so as safely as possible. Never hesitate to reach out and let us know how we can support you in building the better future to which we all aspire,” said DuBois in a letter released.

Read the full letter here.

LATEST HEADLINES: