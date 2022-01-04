Stafford County alert: Stop all non-necessary water usage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Power outages have been widespread across Central Virginia after Monday’s winter weather, in turn affecting utilities in the area.

Stafford County Utilities put out an emergency alert on Monday afternoon for residents to conserve water due to power outages. Stafford County said that due to the condition of the roads, their utility crews are struggling to access necessary locations to fix the ongoing issues.

Residents are being advised to immediately stop:

Washing dishes/running dishwashers

Doing laundry

Taking baths/showers

Anything outside of necessary water use

The county asks that residents conserve water until about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in order for work crews to more easily access the roads and resolve all issues.