Stafford County alert: Stop all non-necessary water usage

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Power outages have been widespread across Central Virginia after Monday’s winter weather, in turn affecting utilities in the area.
Stafford County Utilities put out an emergency alert on Monday afternoon for residents to conserve water due to power outages. Stafford County said that due to the condition of the roads, their utility crews are struggling to access necessary locations to fix the ongoing issues.
Residents are being advised to immediately stop:
- Washing dishes/running dishwashers
- Doing laundry
- Taking baths/showers
- Anything outside of necessary water use
The county asks that residents conserve water until about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in order for work crews to more easily access the roads and resolve all issues.
EMAIL NEWSLETTERS
Sign up for email alerts from ABC 8News and be the first to find out when news breaks in your community. Get the latest news, weather and more.