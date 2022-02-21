Stafford County house in flames Monday evening

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County home was seen to be significantly damaged after going up in flames just before 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue were dispatched to reports of a structure fire in the 00 block of Dorothy Lane in the Garrisonville area. Once on scene, crews found heavy fire coming from the roof and attached garage of a two-story, single-family house.

The fire was found throughout the garage and attic areas of the home. Crews were able to bring the blaze under control within 30 minutes of their arrival.

No injuries were reported by the occupants. American Red Cross Assistance was declined.

The fire is under investigation by the Stafford County Fire Marshal’s Office. Stafford County said that smoke alarms were present and working at the time of the fire.