Stafford County man threatens to shoot utility workers restoring power

Virginia News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mohammed Sultany, 40

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he threatened to shoot utility workers late last week.

On January 7 at 11:12 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed person at Pine View Drive.

Investigators said three utility workers were working to restore electricity by clearing downed trees from power lines with a Stafford resident, when a neighbor approached them, walking along the intersection of two property lines.

Mohammed Sultany, 40, walked up to the group and waved a handgun at all four men. Officers said he then began threatening to shoot anybody who came on his property.

Stafford Police arrested Sultany and obtained four warrants for brandishing. A Glock Model 22 handgun was collected as evidence from the incident.

Sultany was ordered to be held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events