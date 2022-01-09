Stafford County man threatens to shoot utility workers restoring power

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man after he threatened to shoot utility workers late last week.

On January 7 at 11:12 a.m., officers responded to a report of an armed person at Pine View Drive.

Investigators said three utility workers were working to restore electricity by clearing downed trees from power lines with a Stafford resident, when a neighbor approached them, walking along the intersection of two property lines.

Mohammed Sultany, 40, walked up to the group and waved a handgun at all four men. Officers said he then began threatening to shoot anybody who came on his property.

Stafford Police arrested Sultany and obtained four warrants for brandishing. A Glock Model 22 handgun was collected as evidence from the incident.

Sultany was ordered to be held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.