Stafford County pool temporarily closed after reports of 4 swimmers with ‘crypto’ disease

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County pool will be closed until Sunday “out of an abundance of caution” after health officials learned that four people with cryptosporidiosis, a parasitic illness, competed during a swim meet at the pool earlier in the month. According to a Friday press release from the county, there is no evidence showing the pool is contaminated.

An advisory from the Rappahannock Area Health Department has prompted Stafford’s Mark Lenzi Pool at Curtis Park to close for the next two days. The department was made aware of four individuals with cryptosporidiosis who took part in a swim meet on Aug. 3, 2019, at the large pool at the park.

“Cryptosporidiosis is a common occurrence in public pools and is one of the most common germs that cause waterborne illnesses in Virginia,” Stafford County’s release said.

The county said that the large pool and small pool at the park will be closed for an initial 28 hours, “to allow for hyper-chlorination that will kill any potential Cryptosporidium.” The pool will then open at noon on Aug. 18, 2019, “to allow the chlorine levels to return to a safe level for the public to swim.”

The release from Stafford County said that people with concerns should contact a doctor and to learn more about cryptosporidiosis.

