STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A trip to the pharmacy doesn’t usually end with big money, but one couldn’t tell Marie Edwards otherwise.

The Stafford County resident went to a CVS pharmacy to pick up a prescription and decided to add a $1 Million Spectacular ticket to her shopping list. The next day would change Edwards’ life forever, as she scratched the ticket and won $1 million.

“It’s something you always hope will happen, but you don’t really think will happen,” she told Lottery officials.

According to Virginia Lottery, the chances of winning the $1 million grand prize from the $1 Million Spectacular scratch-off is 1 in 1,224,000.