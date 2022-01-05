Stafford home ablaze, ‘total loss’ after raging fire

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County home went up in flames early Wednesday morning, leaving a family of five without a home.

Stafford County Fire and Rescue arrived at a house fire on the 300 block of Goose Pond Road at about 5:10 a.m. on Jan. 5.

Once on scene, crews attempted to enter the house, but were forced to back out due to the damage and collapsing structure. Firefighters then made the choice to switch to a defensive mode, to stop the fire from spreading further.

Area surrounding the fire covered in extinguishing agent (Photo Credit Stafford County)

Area surrounding the fire covered in extinguishing agent (Photo Credit Stafford County)

Area surrounding the fire covered in extinguishing agent (Photo Credit Stafford County)

Fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze (Photo Credit Stafford County)

The department said that additional crews from the Quantico Fire and Emergency Services were brought in to help with extinguishing the blaze.

Stafford County said that the townhouse they responded to was a complete loss. The fire also damaged two neighboring townhomes, which has temporarily displaced those residents as well.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The family was not home at the time of the fire, and the American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the residents displaced.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.