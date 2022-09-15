STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford County man was arrested after police say over 200 gigabytes of child pornography was found in his home.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a detective received tips last year that child pornography was possibly being uploaded in the county. The detective, with the help of Virginia State Police, was able to pinpoint the IP address the illegal pornography was coming from and trace it back to 50-year-old Jonathan Davis.

Police conducted surveillance on Davis’ home and obtained a search warrant. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, deputies executed the search warrant and confiscated over 200 gigabytes of child pornography from Davis’ home.

Davis was arrested and on Friday, Sept. 9, he was charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography and ten counts of reproduction of child pornography.