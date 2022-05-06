STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford man caught drinking while waiting for his car to get an oil change is in jail without bond after being arrested for his fourth DUI in ten years.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to a Valvoline Instant Oil Change on Garrisonville Road for a report of an intoxicated driver. The suspect, identified as 59-year-old Robert Watt, had driven there for an oil change and was seen in his vehicle with a bottle of alcohol.

The deputy noticed that Watt had glassy eyes, slurred speech and smelled like alcohol. He was arrested for driving under the influence, his fourth such charge in the last ten years. He is being held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail.