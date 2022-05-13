STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying and locating a suspect in a hotel robbery outside of Fredericksburg.

According to police, the robbery took place in the early morning on Thursday, May 12. The suspect reportedly went into the hotel and briefly spoke to the clerk before pulling out a handgun and demanding money. The man was captured on security footage before leaving the hotel.

The suspect then walked into a nearby Wawa where he was captured on security cameras again. He is described as a Black male in his forties or fifties with a scruffy chin-strap beard, standing about 6′ and weighing around 280 pounds. He is believed to be driving a dark-colored Toyota Corolla with no license plate on the front.

Anyone who may know the suspect or has any information related to this incident is asked to call Detective J.T. Lynch from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office at 540-658-4450.