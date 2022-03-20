STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men who are suspected in a string of thefts that took place a few weeks ago.

According to the Stafford Sheriff’s Office, between February 27 and March 9, seven reports of thefts were made in the Hartwood area of Stafford. Tools and equipment such as leaf blowers, chainsaws, weed whackers and generators were stolen from sheds and garages and later pawned across Spotsylvania County.

Sheriff’s Deputies and detectives spent weeks looking through pawn records, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses and suspects. They were able to recover $7,500 of the roughly $9,000 that was estimated to have been stolen in those 7 reports.

Deputies arrested 21-year-old Brandon Meade, 23-year-old Nicholas Sciarra and 23-year-old Gabrielle Bourne (not pictured). Meade was charged with larceny with intent to sell. Sciarra was charged with larceny, breaking and entering, trespassing and larceny with intent to sell. Bourne was charged with trespassing, conspiracy, grand larceny, false pretenses and receiving stolen goods.

Meade and Sciarra are being held in Rappahannock Regional Jail, Bourne was released and is due in court in May.