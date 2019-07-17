Stafford teen killed, another in critical condition after crash with tractor-trailer

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Stafford teen was killed Tuesday night in a two-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler tractor-trailer. An investigation into the fatal crash is underway.

Members of the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash at the intersection of Warrenton Road and Richards Ferry Road at 6:07 p.m. According to the Sheriff’s Office, witnesses told authorities they saw a Hyundai traveling on Richards Ferry Road that failed to yield to a tractor-trailer that was moving south on Warrenton. The 18-wheeler hit the driver’s side of the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver of the Hyundai, identified as 18-year-old Jacob Viduszynski, died as a result of the crash. The passenger in the vehicle, another 18-year-old male, was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The teen is still in critical condition, the Sheriff’s Office said.

