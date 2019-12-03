Stafford teen killed when car slams into tree

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Stafford County are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a teen over the weekend.

In the early hours of Nov. 30, the Traffic Safety Unit for the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to Sanford Drive and Paul Lane for reports of a crash in the area. The unit found a 2004 Chevrolet Suburban that had struck a tree, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jamison Lane Clark of Stafford, was killed in the crash. A passenger in the car, a 20-year-old male, was taken to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the Traffic Safety Unit’s investigation determined that the vehicle lost control and went sideways off the road before hitting the tree on the driver’s side.

