Start jumping! Virginia Tech football games to return to full capacity this year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Tech announced on Monday that football games at Lane Stadium will be at full capacity for the Hokie’s 2021 season.

The university will continue following state COVID-19 guidelines as they shift back to the traditionally packed Lane Stadium.

“We are excited to welcome Hokie Nation back home this season,” Virginia Tech director of athletics Whit Babcock said. “There is no place else in college football like Lane Stadium when ‘Enter Sandman’ starts playing and the whole place starts jumping. I know how much our coaches and players missed having that home field advantage last season, and I also realize how anxious our fans are to see the Hokies play in person in 2021.”

Virginia Tech’s first home game of the year is scheduled for Sept. 3. Season tickets and 4-game ticket packages are available online.

According to a release from Virginia Tech athletics, some games such as the game against Notre Dame may not have single-game tickets if seats are already claimed by season ticket and packaged ticket holders. If there are single-tickets available for the game, they will only be open to Hokie Club members.