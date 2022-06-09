NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The town of Blackstone is hosting a series of Juneteenth celebrations during the last weekend of June.

The Town of Blackstone Juneteenth Celebration Committee will be kicking-off the official start of summer with several Juneteenth activities beginning on Friday, June 24 and going through the weekend.

Friday, June 24

This event will take place from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at 113 East Avenue in Crewe. The event will feature giveaways, contests, and prizes, with the mayors of Blackstone, Crewe and Burkeville attending as special guest speakers.

Saturday, June 25

This event takes place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m on Main Street in Blackstone. Speakers will include Virginia State University President Makola Abdullah, a NASA engineer and a biochemist. An after party will take place from 6 to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 26

A worship service will be held from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m at the Nottoway High School Auditorium located at 5267 Old Nottoway Road. The service will be led by Zion Baptist Church Pastor, Earl Walker.

The weekend event series aims to enlighten, educate and illustrate the significance of Juneteenth. Last year the committee hosted over 3,000 attendees from all over the country.