Starting today Virginia rolls back some COVID-19 restrictions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia is easing up on some of its COVID-19 restrictions starting today, April 1.

Governor Ralph Northam announced last month that his executive order would be updated and impact entertainment venues, recreational sports, social gatherings and graduations. It does not alter guidelines for bars or restaurants, since these locations come with a higher risk of transmission, according to Northam.

Social gatherings can now have up to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues have the capacity to have up to 500 people indoors. There is no outdoor limit, as long as it stays under 30% capacity.

Sporting venues can hold up to 100 spectators per field indoors and 500 outdoors, as long as it follows the 30% capacity limit. That’s an increase from the current 250 person cap outdoors and the 25 person limit indoors.

The new guidelines say outdoor graduations will be capped at 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue’s capacity. Events held indoors will have stricter guidelines, only allowing 500 people or 30 percent occupancy. Masks and social distancing will still be required.