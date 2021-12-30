Visitors no longer allowed at UVA Medical Center starting tonight

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — As COVID-19 cases continue to surge across the state, UVA Health announced that visitors will no longer be allowed at its Medical Center’s inpatient units and Transitional Care Hospital starting at 9 p.m. tonight.

“The visitation policy changes are part of UVA Health’s efforts to protect the health of our patients and team members,” UVA Health said in the announcement.

UVA Health banned visitors at the hospital back in January — but after that was lifted restrictions began to ramp back up in August when UVA Medical Center limited the number of visitors due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, the hospital will also not be allowed in the Emergency Department, outpatient clinics. Additionally, all outpatient procedural areas and all public spaces, including the lobby, cafeteria and waiting areas, will also be closed to the public.

However, UVA Health said limited exceptions could be made for specific patients as long as their guest does not test positive for COVID-19 or show any symptoms of the virus or any other contagious illness.

You can read more about the hospital’s visitor guidelines online here.