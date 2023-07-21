A teller flicks through a bundle of US dollar bills (Photo by ADEM ALTAN/AFP via Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Board for Community Colleges voted unanimously to approve the first tuition increase for community colleges statewide in five years in order to “ensure quality instruction.”

The Board said the reasoning behind the 3% tuition increase is “mandatory cost increases” and cited “statewide adjustments for compensation and benefits.” The increase equates to an additional $4.61 per credit hour and will go into effect for the 2023-2024 school year.

“The State Board determined a tuition increase was necessary to ensure continued quality instruction and uninterrupted services to community college students,” the announcement stated.

The new rate is $158.61 per credit hour or $2,379.15 for a 15-credit-hour semester.

“We reviewed the options of further delaying a decision, which would have adversely impacted our students, or we could move forward with a tuition increase to ensure continued high-quality instruction,” said Peggy Layne, Chair, State Board of Virginia’s Community Colleges. “Unfortunately, this increase will not fully cover all of the cost pressures faced by our community colleges in these inflationary times.”

Eight Virginia community colleges will not see increases in tuition differential rates, including:

Brightpoint

Germanna

Northern Virginia

Piedmont Virginia

Reynolds

Tidewater

Virginia Peninsula

Virginia Western

“Tuition differential rates allow colleges to address unique and specific institutional priorities. The revised tuition rates, which are inclusive of the tuition differential, specific to these colleges will be posted on their websites,” the announcement claimed.