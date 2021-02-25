State call center to start scheduling pre-registered Virginians for COVID-19 vaccine appointments at Walmart, Giant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Additional pharmacy networks will begin giving out the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 and up in Virginia this week as part of a federal partnership, the Virginia Department of Health announced Wednesday.

The pharmacies include:

Walgreens

Walmart Inc.

The Kroger Co.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (Safeway)

Retail Business Services LLC (Food Lion, Giant Food)

Topco Associates LLC (Food City)

CPESN LLC, a network of multiple independent community pharmacies.

This network of pharmacies will share an allotment of 26,000 doses. They join CVS, which started receiving about 26,000 doses last week.

Leaders say the challenge now is getting pharmacies to use the state’s newly launched pre-registration system.

“There are still some technology barriers,” Governor Ralph Northam said in a press conference Wednesday. “Some pharmacies are able to work with our pre-registration system online, but others are not. So, we are putting creative solutions in place.”

This week, the Vaccinate Virginia call center will be making outbound calls to pre-registered people to schedule appointments for Walmart and Giant. Other pharmacies have agreed to use pre-registered people to schedule their own appointments.

Northam added they expect to expand the effort next week and beyond with the call center setting up appointments for other pharmacies using the database.

The Virginia Department of Health is working with the pharmacies to decide where and when the vaccines will go. Walmart will hold off-sites vaccine clinics.

All pharmacies will focus on those 65 and up. Vaccines will be available by appointment only.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (TTY users dial 7-1-1). To register for an appointment at a CVS pharmacy, visit https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine.