State coronavirus restrictions tweaked on Wednesday, seated bar service able to resume at restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Ralph Northam implemented small changes and clarifications to Executive Order 72 on Wednesday. The order which went into effect in December — and has been changed multiple times since then — establishes Virginia’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the executive order, restaurants and bars will be able to resume serving customers sitting at the bar as long as there is six feet of distance between parties.

Other updates include clarification that races and marathons can have up to 30% of their occupancy load. The full occupancy load is based on allowing 40 square feet per person.

For indoor races, runners must be in staggered starts with less than 50 people in each group. Outdoor races can have up to 100 people per grouping when distancing is possible.

The updated order includes information about restrictions for instructional settings. Groups of students, teachers, administrators or other school staff will be permitted to gather for educational instruction. Other school gatherings like club meetings and dances are still required to follow gathering restrictions.

Another school-related clarification is that people are allowed to gather for school performances such as theatrical and musical performances when participants are students, teachers, administrators, and other school staff.