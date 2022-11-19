RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Only one judge will remain on the State Corporation Commission at the start of 2023 after Judith W. Jagdmann announced her resignation from the powerful three-member regulatory board.

In a letter to Democratic and Republican leaders in the Virginia General Assembly, judge Jagdmann said her resignation would take effect on Dec. 31.

“I will be available for recall in January of 2023 to maintain a quorum and give the General Assembly the opportunity to elect my successor,” Jagdmann added in the Nov. 16 letter.

The commission oversees several key business and economic interests in Virginia, including public utilities, state-chartered financial institutions, insurance, securities, railroads and retail franchising.

The SCC approved an application from Dominion Energy for the utility’s massive offshore wind farm proposal. The commission is set for a Nov. 21 hearing on the application.

With Jagdmann’s resignation and a vacant spot on the commission already, judge Jehmal T. Hudson will be the only commissioner officially on the board at the start of the new year.

The commission’s current vacant seat was once filled by Angela Navarro, who was selected by then-Gov. Ralph Northam. Amid a partisan fight over political appointees, newly-empowered House Republicans in the Virginia General Assembly opted not to approve her for a full term during a one-day special session in September.

Jagdmann, who served as Virginia attorney general and was once Virginia’s deputy attorney general for civil litigation, is serving a third term on the commission.