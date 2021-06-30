State Fair of Virginia returns this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — After being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the State Fair of Virginia is back this fall.

The 2021 State Fair will be held at the Meadow Event Park from Sept. 24 through Oct. 3.

Organizers said that people can expect their fair favorite attractions like midway rides, racing pigs and chainsaw artist Ben Risney. There will also be a variety of live music and two nights of rodeo. And of course fair food!

“This event holds a special place in so many hearts across the commonwealth,” the fair’s Executive Director Marlene Jolliffe said in a release. “From those planning how to win a blue ribbon for their baking, to our youth working hard to get animals ready for competition and our vendors sharing their wonderful products, the fair is a celebration of tradition and communities!”

The fair will follow safety guidelines and offer a more spread-out layout to give people the chance to practice social distancing.

Online ticket sales will begin Sept. 1. For ticket information and other details, visit StateFairVa.org.