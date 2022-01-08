State of Emergency: Virginia National Guard helps re-open roads and restore electricity in Louisa, Stafford counties

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group clear trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8, 2022, in Louisa (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia National Guard Soldiers and Airmen were stationed in Louisa and Stafford counties over the last two days with the goal of opening roads and helping to restore electricity after a powerful winter storm earlier in the week.

This comes after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a State of Emergency for the Commonwealth Wednesday, January 5, allocating resources such as the Virginia National Guard to help open roads and clear downed trees along power lines in several Virginia counties.

VNG Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing cleared around 25 trees Friday in Stafford, to open a road that had been blocked since Tuesday.

Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing use chain saws to help reduce debris and clear roads of fallen trees Jan. 7, (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing use chain saws to help reduce debris and clear roads of fallen trees Jan. 7, (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing use chain saws to help reduce debris and clear roads of fallen trees Jan. 7, (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing use chain saws to help reduce debris and clear roads of fallen trees Jan. 7, (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Airmen assigned to the Virginia Beach-based 203rd Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineers, 192nd Mission Support Group, 192nd Wing use chain saws to help reduce debris and clear roads of fallen trees Jan. 7, (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

While those in Stafford have completed their duties, 20 Virginia National Guard personnel remain in Louisa, continuing the job.

Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group have continued working in Louisa, using chainsaws to remove trees from downed, inactive power lines so that Rappahannock Electric Cooperative crews could go in and rehang the lines, helping to restore power to the area.

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group clear trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8, 2022, in Louisa (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group clear trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8, 2022, in Louisa (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group clear trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8, 2022, in Louisa (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group clear trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8, 2022, in Louisa (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Virginia National Guard Soldiers assigned to the Powhatan-based 180th Engineer Company, 276th Engineer Battalion, 329th Regional Support Group clear trees along a power line route to help with electricity restoration efforts Jan. 8, 2022, in Louisa (Photos by Virginia Guard Public Affairs)

Gov. Northam said that the State of Emergency will stay in effect until Jan. 31, 2022.