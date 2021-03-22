State offers students free help applying for financial aid

Virginia News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor says the state is offering free help to students and their families to apply for college financial aid.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting until June 30.

Virginia has seen 4,300 fewer high school seniors complete the FAFSA. That’s a drop of nearly 10 percent compared to last year.

The decline also mirrors the nine percent drop in FAFSA completion rates across the country.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events