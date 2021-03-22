State offers students free help applying for financial aid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s governor says the state is offering free help to students and their families to apply for college financial aid.

Gov. Ralph Northam’s office said in a statement Monday that the coronavirus pandemic has lead to a decline in completion rates of the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA. Students and families can go to virginiacan.org/fafsa to schedule a virtual meeting until June 30.

Virginia has seen 4,300 fewer high school seniors complete the FAFSA. That’s a drop of nearly 10 percent compared to last year.

The decline also mirrors the nine percent drop in FAFSA completion rates across the country.