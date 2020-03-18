State officials offer guidance for child care providers during coronavirus pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia officials gave their first guidance for child care centers and providers during a Wednesday morning press conference.

Child care centers are being asked to follow federal guidelines in limiting gatherings to 10 people at a time.

Teachers and kids are urged to keep six feet apart.

“We know that this will be a hardship for many child care providers to change their model,” Duke Storen, State Commissioner of Social Services, said during the briefing.

Providers are also asked to have kids eat in their own classrooms, and time outside for recess should be staggered.

“Let’s not have two classrooms on the playground at the same time,” Storen said. “Let’s not have everybody eat in a common area at the same time. Let’s bring our food to the classrooms. Let’s make sure that no more than 10 people are playing outside on the playground at a given point in time.”​

Social Services says out of 7,800 daycare centers in Virginia, 1,200 have already closed.

“Which means our capacity is more limited,” Storen added.

And in order for health care workers and first responders to still have child care access, non-essential staff from the state are being asked to stay at home.

