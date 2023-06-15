In this era of high inflation, Outdoors Bound is offering suggestions and tips to help you make your outdoor adventure vacation plans. This week we take a look at State Park Solutions. Virginia state parks offer various activity and lodging options at a relatively affordable price. You can find a link to the I Love Virginia State Parks page here to research travel and booking options. Check out our stories on the State Park Solution below.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WFXR) — Reaching the beach may be out of reach for a lot of people because of the cost.

Face it, after factoring in the cost of hotels, gas, and restaurants, a beach vacation is expensive.

But, there might be a way for you and your family to enjoy a beach vacation, minus a huge part of that cost.

First Landing State Park is located in Virginia Beach and is right on the beach. In addition to sun, sand, and waves, the park offers lodging and camping at nearly half the rate of the average Virginia Beach beachfront hotel stay.

“We have 20 housekeeping cabins,” said First Landing State Park Manager Bruce Widener. “We also have a little over 200 camping sites; the cabins are all two-bedroom cabins.”

There are pristine beaches at First Landing State Park (Photo: George Noleff)

You can also find a boat launch and fishing areas at First Landing, as well as one of the furthest-north cypress swamps in the United States. Hiking trails, some elevated, run through the swamp where there is plenty of wildlife and the views are breathtaking. There are more than 19 miles of hiking trails that visitors can take advantage of.

Spanish moss hangs from a tree in the cypress forest at First Landing State Park (Photo: George Noleff)

If history is more your thing, First Landing has that, too. In fact, the park’s name comes from the fact that it is the site of the first landing in the Americas by British colonists.

“We got our name from the 1607 landing of the three ships that came over from England,” explained Widener. “One hundred fifty of them (settlers) arrived here, in this close proximity to Cape Henry.”

The key to enjoying a beach vacation at First Landing State Park is to book early. Lodging and camping sites fill up fast. Reservations can be made 11 months in advance.