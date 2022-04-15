SUFFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia State Police investigation required the help of their Bomb Squad division Friday afternoon.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue was called to the 6500 block of Hampton Roads Parkway around 1 p.m. on report of a grenade being found near the Goodwill. Businesses in the immediate area of the incident were evacuated.

The Virginia State Police Bomb Squad was contacted, and through their investigation it was learned that the item, believed to be a live grenade, was found in a box of donated goods. Police said there was no indication it was delivered intentionally to the store.

The evacuation of the area was lifted, and police said an investigation into the incident is ongoing.