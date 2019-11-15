State Police: Driver in deadly hit-and-run wanted after walking away from hospital

CULPEPER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is searching for the driver who was involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Culpeper County Friday morning.

The crash occurred at around 12:20 a.m. on Route 522 (Sperryville Pike), a few hundred feet north of Route 641 (Gibson Mill Road).

According to VSP, a 2000 Ford Explorer was traveling north on Route 522 when the driver lost control, crossed the centerline into the southbound travel lane and collided head-on with a 2007 Saturn ION that was in the southbound turning lane.

The driver of the Ford, 38-year-old Earl J. Nicholson Jr., of Fredericksburg, suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, but he was never admitted — authorities said he ‘walked away’ as soon as the ambulance arrived at the hospital.

The driver of the Saturn, 54-year-old Pamela J. Mozingo, of Culpeper, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seat-belt, investigators said.

Two other passengers in the Saturn — both adult males — were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Neither male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending and the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Nicholson is encouraged to call Virginia State Police at #77 or 540-829-7766.

The Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation. Culpeper Fire and Emergency Services, and the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.

